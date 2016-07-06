There are 140 million orphans in the world separated from the love of their parents and family…

This happened through no fault of their own. It was thrust upon them; sometimes due to a natural disaster, war, disease, malnutrition, poverty, or abandonment. These children are too young to know what to do, and they wake up each morning lonely, without a family, and with no hope for their future.

Most of us feel that the problem is so big that we can’t do anything about it.